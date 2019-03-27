Image caption A man was also taken to hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation

A house fire which killed an elderly woman was caused by a cigarette that was not fully put out, the fire service said.

The 78-year-old, who has not been named, died in the blaze on Mundy Street, in Derby, on Monday morning.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service investigation concluded the most likely cause of the blaze was accidental due to "smoking materials".

A man was also taken to hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire service said it believed the blaze started in a bedroom.

It has now urged smokers to ensure their cigarettes are fully extinguished and never to smoke while in bed.

Firefighters managed to stop the blaze from spreading to neighbouring houses.



