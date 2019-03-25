Image caption An investigation into the fire has been launched

A woman in her 70s has died after a fire at a house in Derby.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a property on Mundy Street at about 10:40 GMT on Monday.

A spokesman said the woman died as a result of her injuries, and that an investigation has been launched with Derbyshire Police to establish the cause of the fire.

"Our thoughts and sympathy go out to the family and friends of the deceased," a statement said.

