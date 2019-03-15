Image caption About 3,000 apprenticeship training places and about 500 jobs were lost

A criminal investigation has started into a training firm that collapsed, losing more than 3,000 apprenticeships.

Aspire Achieve Advance (3aaa) went into liquidation in October shortly after the Department for Education (DfE) axed its contract, saying it had uncovered "serious wrongdoing".

About 500 jobs across the UK were lost at the Derby-based firm.

Derbyshire Police said the move followed allegations of fraud made by the DfE against the firm.

Officers from the force's specialist fraud investigation team would begin the process of making formal inquiries into these allegations, it said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.