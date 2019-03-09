Image copyright Daniele Nardi Image caption Tom Ballard (left) and Daniele Nardi last made contact with their team two weeks ago

The bodies of two climbers who went missing on a mountain in Pakistan have been found.

Briton Tom Ballard and Italian Daniele Nardi last made contact from Nanga Parbat at an altitude of about 20,700ft (6,300m) almost two weeks ago.

On Wednesday it was reported the search had been called off, but resumed when "silhouettes" were spotted on a passage taken by the climbers.

Officials have now confirmed the two "shapes" are the missing men.

Stefano Pontecorvo, the Italian ambassador to Pakistan, said Spanish climber Alex Txikon found the bodies on the Mummery Spur trail.

Mr Ballard, originally from Belper in Derbyshire, is the son of Alison Hargreaves, who died descending from the summit of K2 in 1995 - the same year she became the first woman to conquer Everest unaided.

Ahead of her death, he had moved to Fort William in Lochaber in the Scottish Highlands with his sister Kate and father Jim.

Mr Ballard and Mr Nardi last made contact with their team at base camp on 23 February as they tried to reach the summit of Nanga Parbat - the world's ninth highest mountain.

Image copyright Montane Image caption Tom Ballard has been described as one of the world's best climbers

