A two-day ancient game of mass football, where the two sides attempt to score at opposite ends of a town, has ended in a 1-0 victory.

Thousands of people took part in the annual Royal Shrovetide Football in Ashbourne, Derbyshire.

Those born south of the river in the town are Down'Ards and those in the north are Up'Ards.

After Tuesday's play ended without a goal, the Down'Ards emerged victorious the following day.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The only goal of the game was scored by Down'Ard Richard Smith

Laura Dudley had come to the game from Dunfermline, in Scotland, as her dad was born in Ashbourne and it was a family tradition to attend the festivities.

"It's really family time. I was bought down here since I was a kid for as long as I can remember," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The game takes place on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday every year

