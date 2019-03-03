Image caption Parts of St Thomas Road were cordoned off

Four people have been charged with murder after a man died following an assault.

Lance Martin, 24, was discovered in St Thomas Road in Normanton, Derby, on Thursday, and later died in hospital.

Two men and two women, all from Derby, are due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Monday.

A 16-year-old boy who was also arrested has been released with no further action.

Kieran Bareham, 30, of Portland Street, Jamie Butler, 42, and Clara Butler, 21, both of Marlborough Road and Francesca Butler, 23, of Portland Road, have all been charged with murder.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.