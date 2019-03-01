Image copyright Montane Image caption Tom Ballard's sponsor Montane said they were not giving up hope

Drones are to be deployed in a fresh search for a British climber who went missing on a peak in Pakistan.

Tom Ballard and Italian climber Daniele Nardi last made contact on Sunday, from an altitude of about 20,500ft (6,250m) on Nanga Parbat.

The drones are set to be operated by Spanish climber Alex Txikon close to the mountain's base camp.

The search only began on Thursday due to airspace restrictions following the tensions between Pakistan and India.

Mountaineer Ali Sadpara, the only person to have scaled the peak in winter, was on board the Pakistani army helicopter and said he saw a three-person tent "invaded by snow".

According to Mr Nardi's Facebook page, he also spoke of "traces of an avalanche" being spotted.

Image copyright PA Image caption Alison Hargreaves on her descent from the top of Mount Everest, which she reached on 13 May 1995

On Friday, the three drones, which can fly at high altitude, will be focusing on an area known as the Mummery Spur, named after Albert Mummery, who died on the mountain in 1895.

This was the route Mr Ballard and Mr Nardi had reportedly been taking in their attempt to reach the summit.

A Russian-led expedition, which had been at the mountain K2, has abandoned its attempt to reach the site due to the "high risks" involved.

Image caption Alison Hargreaves died while descending from the summit of K2 in 1995

Mr Ballard, originally from Derbyshire, is the son of Alison Hargreaves, who died descending from the summit of K2, the same year she became the first woman to conquer Everest unaided in 1995.

The 30-year-old climber moved to Scotland in 1995 with his sister Kate and grew up in Fort William in Lochaber.

Family friend Ian Sykes told BBC Scotland he was optimistic Mr Ballard would be found alive.

Kate Ballard posted a message on Facebook, on Thursday, which said: "Please all believe and trust that they will be OK."

Image copyright Pakistan Embassy

Mr Ballard's sponsor Montane said in a statement on Friday, their thoughts were with both climbers and they were not "giving up hope for their safe return".

Nanga Parbat is the world's ninth highest mountain and a number of deaths have earned it the nickname of "killer mountain".

A Foreign Office spokesman said it was in contact with Pakistani authorities regarding Mr Ballard's disappearance.

