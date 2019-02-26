Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Skeavingtons Lane in Cotmanhay

An 80-year-old man has died in hospital following a two-car crash.

George Phillis, from Ilkeston, was left with life-threatening injuries after an Audi A3 and a Honda Civic collided in Skeavingtons Lane, Cotmanhay, at 09:15 GMT on Saturday.

A 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving dangerously and for a positive drugs test at the roadside.

Derbyshire Police said he had since been released under investigation.

Mr Phillis died in hospital on Tuesday, the force said.

Officers have appealed for any dashcam footage or CCTV which covers Skeavingtons Lane.

