Image copyright Google Image caption William Blunsdon has also been charged with criminal damage

A man has been charged with murdering a 77-year-old woman who was found dead in a house.

Officers were called to a property in Western Lane, Buxworth, Derbyshire, in the early hours of Thursday and found the woman and a dog dead.

William Blunsdon, 25, of Buxworth, who was arrested shortly after the discovery, has also been charged with criminal damage.

He will appear at South Derbyshire Magistrates' court on Saturday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.