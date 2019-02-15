Derby

National Parks competition won by Peak District photo

  • 15 February 2019
Chrome Hill, in Derbyshire's Peak District Image copyright Kieran Metcalfe
Image caption Kieran Metcalfe won the competition with his photograph of Chrome Hill, in Derbyshire, taken in November 2018 on a windy morning

A stunning shot of the Peak District has been announced as the winner of a photography competition celebrating the 70th anniversary of UK National Parks.

Graphic designer Kieran Metcalfe, who lives in Cheshire, was crowned the winner among almost 1,500 entries with his photograph of Chrome Hill, in Derbyshire, looking towards Parkhouse Hill.

He said: "I was thrilled to hear the image had been shortlisted, but I'm completely bowled over at it being selected by the judges as the overall winner."

Here are a selection of other picturesque places that made the shortlist.

Snowdonia National Park Image copyright Gareth Mon
Image caption Gareth Mon was runner-up with his photograph of Snowdonia National Park, which he took after four failed attempts of lugging 35kg of equipment up Snowdon
Broads National Park Image copyright Helen Storer
Image caption Helen Storer made the competition's shortlist with this photograph of Broads National Park taken one cold misty morning
Dartmoor National Park Image copyright Chloe Swift
Image caption Chloe Swift took this photograph of her sons, aged seven and four, at Leather Tor in Dartmoor National Park
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Image copyright Steve Burnett
Image caption Steve Burnett took this shot on Skomer Island in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park
Exmoor National Park Image copyright Shaun Davey
Image caption Shaun Davey captured the countryside near Holt in Exmoor National Park
New Forest National Park Image copyright Gillian Thomas
Image caption Gillian Thomas said she took this image during the autumn of last year in Rhinefield at New Forest National Park
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Image copyright Thomas Bown
Image caption Thomas Bown snapped this shot of St Brides Bay, with Skomer Island offshore, in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park
Cairngorms National Park Image copyright Jon Roberts
Image caption Jon Roberts found a mountain hare sheltering near Cairn Lochan in Cairngorms National Park
