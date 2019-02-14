Image copyright Google Image caption A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 77-year-old woman was found dead in a house in Derbyshire.

Police were called to a property in Western Lane, Buxworth, just after 04:00 GMT and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old man who was arrested remains in custody, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

The force added its investigation was in the early stages and officers remained in the area.

