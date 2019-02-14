Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Waszkiewicz had denied manslaughter and robbery but was found guilty on Wednesday at Derby Crown Court

A mugger who killed a 100-year-old woman whose neck was broken in a handbag robbery has been jailed.

Sofija Kaczan died of pneumonia brought on by her injuries on 6 June in Normanton, Derby.

Artur Waszkiewicz, 40, of Wolfa Street, Derby, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC said Waszkiewicz was a "cowardly petty criminal" whose dangerous attack had led to "awful consequences".

Mrs Kaczan was robbed near her home in Empress Road, Normanton, on 28 May as she made her way to church.

Image copyright PA Image caption During the sentencing hearing, Derby Crown Court heard Sofija Kaczan had been "robbed of her life"

Heroin addict Waszkiewicz had denied manslaughter and robbery but was found guilty on Wednesday at Derby Crown Court.

Judge Dean handed him 15 years for manslaughter and seven for robbery to run concurrently.

Waszkiewicz has 24 previous convictions for 51 offences, including battery in 2014.

Defence QC David Nathan said he was "not a monster".

But Judge Dean replied: "What he is is a cowardly petty criminal.

"What he did was dangerous. What he did led to awful, awful consequences."

Mr Nathan added: "Mr Waszkiewicz did not simply rob Ms Kaczan of her handbag, he robbed her of her life.

"No doubt over the last few months in custody he will have realised what he has thrown away."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sofija Kaczan death: 100-year-old's killer caught on CCTV

Addressing Waszkiewicz, Judge Dean said he had "demonstrated arrogance" during the trial.

"True to your nature as a petty criminal and heroin addict, this was opportunist crime of the meanest, most despicable type," he said.

"All this for modest gain and for you to satisfy your craving for heroin."

On the day of the attack, Waszkiewicz needed an "easy target" to steal from so he could meet a drug dealer to buy heroin.

After spotting Mrs Kaczan, he knocked her to the floor, took her handbag and left her to bleed in the middle of the road.

Polish-born Mrs Kaczan, who survived a Nazi camp during the Second World War, suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured neck and cheekbone.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.