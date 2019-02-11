Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jason Isaacs (left) presented the award to Oliver Walton (middle) and Alex Lockwood (right)

A film about a vegan farmer who gave his cows to an animal sanctuary to save them from the slaughterhouse has won a Bafta.

Jay Wilde, from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, hit the headlines after handing his beef herd to a Norfolk rescue centre.

Filmmaker Alex Lockwood's documentary, 73 Cows, won best short film at Sunday's Bafta awards.

Mr Wilde said Mr Lockwood, from Stourbridge in the West Midlands, had done a "wonderful job" on the film.

Image copyright Jay Wilde Image caption Jay Wilde gave his herd to a sanctuary to spare them "a terrifying death" at the slaughterhouse

The 15-minute film, which won the grand prize at the 2018 Ottawa International Vegan Film Festival, covers Mr Wilde's struggles with his conscience and the beef farming industry.

He grew up herding cows and took over the family farm when his father died. He was already a vegetarian, and has recently become a vegan.

He said he had always wanted to give up animal production because he "couldn't believe it was right to eat them".

When Mr Lockwood approached him about making the film, he said he expected another routine interview, but after "an awful lot of work" was pleased with the final product.

"I saw it at the Raindance festival last year for the first time, and it's the first time I've been forced to watch myself on screen," he said.

"I can see how other people will find it moving - Alex has done a wonderful job."

Image caption The cows are now being cared for by Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Norfolk

Mr Wilde had said he would not be attending Sunday's ceremony, but hoped the film would emerge victorious.

"Alex has done a fantastic job, but I certainly don't feel like Bafta material," he said.

The rescued cows have been enjoying their new lives at Hillside Animal Sanctuary near Frettenham, Mr Wilde added.

Image copyright Jay Wilde Image caption Jay Wilde said Alex Lockwood's film "got the most emotional response" when the films were shown at a Bafta screening

