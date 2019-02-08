Image copyright Highways England

A woman has been seriously hurt and a section of the M1 southbound closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

The collision between two cars and a lorry in Derbyshire at about 03:00 GMT led to the road between junctions 28 and 27 being shut.

Highways England said it expected the motorway between the exits for South Normanton and Hucknall/Felley to be closed for some time.

The injured woman has been taken to hospital in Nottingham.

The central reservation barrier is reported to have been damaged in the crash and Highways England has urged motorists to plan a different route.

Traffic is queuing for five miles beyond junction 29.

A diversion route on to the A38 towards Derby, then via A610 towards Nottingham is reported to be very busy.

