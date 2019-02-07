Image caption Mick Finnikin had told friends he wanted his ashes shot into the sky in a fireworks display

A man who wanted to "go out with a bang" finally had his wish fulfilled when his ashes were shot into the sky in a fireworks display.

Mick Finnikin, 68, from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, had told friends how he would like to be commemorated before he died of a heart attack last year,

A planned display on a playing field was blocked when councillors objected.

Carolyn Brown, his friend of 40 years, said she was "relieved" as the memorial display went ahead on private land.

Dozens of friends gathered behind a house on the edge of Ashbourne on Wednesday evening to give Mr Finnikin the "send-off he had wished for".

During an eight-minute display 42 rockets, each containing a teaspoon of his ashes, were launched into the night sky.

Image copyright Paula Kniveton Image caption Mick Finnikin, who died suddenly, told friends of his wish to "go out with a bang" after health scares

Ms Brown, who spent nearly a year organising the fireworks display, said: "This is what he wanted - to go off with a bang and a spray of bright coloured stars.

"He must be sitting up there laughing for the trouble it has caused organising it, but also very touched.

"The number of people who offered their land, support and encouragement has been phenomenal.

"They must have loved him and cared for him dearly. He was a very liked character."

Image caption Carolyn Brown said Mick Finnikin would have "been well pleased" with the display

She added that about 60 people attended and it all went "beautifully".

"It was wonderful and went according to plan. There were a lot of fireworks. It has been really brilliant," she said.

Mr Finnikin "would have loved it", she added.

Ms Brown had hoped the display would take place close to Mr Finnikin's home on the council-owned playing field.

However, Derbyshire Dales Council refused permission due to concerns from residents about his ashes landing in gardens and public areas and a new venue was found.

She said: "I feel an immense sense of relief and closure now."

The 60-year-old added that people, some as far away as Wales and France, who could not attend the service last year were able "to say goodbye to a dear friend".

