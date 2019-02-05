Image copyright PA Image caption Sofija Kaczan was imprisoned by the Nazis in World War Two

A 100-year-old woman, who died days after being mugged, often carried large sums of cash, a court has heard.

Sofija Kaczan died on 6 June last year after suffering a fractured neck when her bag was snatched in the Normanton area of Derby.

Derby Crown Court heard Ms Kaczan once had £13,500 in her handbag and while most had gone into a bank account, she still carried up to £500.

Artur Waszkiewicz, 40, of Wolfa Street, Derby, denies manslaughter and robbery.

Image caption Sofija Kaczan was making her way to church when the attack happened

The attack happened near Mrs Kaczan's home in Empress Road, Normanton, on 28 May, as she made her way to church.

Polish-born widow Mrs Kaczan, who was imprisoned by the Nazis in World War Two, suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured neck and cheekbone.

She died in hospital from pneumonia, a condition which would only have been brought on by the injuries sustained in the attack, jurors have been told.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Large amounts of cash were regularly put in Sofija Kaczan's handbag, the court was told

Angelika Cybulska, a friend of Mrs Kaczan who became her carer, said she discovered £13,500 in Mrs Kaczan's handbag when she went to hospital after a fall.

"I said you cannot take that amount of money out with you, you should put it into a bank account," Mrs Cybulska told the jury.

Mrs Cybulska, said Mrs Kaczan later put most of the cash in the bank, changed her bag to a smaller green handbag and kept about £500 in it.

The court heard Mrs Kaczan would collect her pension in cash and put in in her handbag. The bag was later recovered without cash in it.

After the attack, Mrs Kaczan was taken to a home to recover.

'Tears just came'

"I had never seen her that way. She was just lying there," Mrs Cybulska said.

"She could not move, she could not go to the toilet, she could not swallow - she was hardly speaking.

"I was just crying, the tears just came."

The jury was earlier told Mr Waszkiewicz was so desperate for money he tried to sell his dog to neighbours before the attack.

The trial continues.

