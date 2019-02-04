Image copyright PA Image caption Sofija Kaczan was born in Poland and met her future husband at a German prison camp during World War Two, before they moved to England in 1948

A 100-year-old woman who died when her neck was broken in a bag snatch was a "vulnerable, easy target" for a man "desperate for money", a court heard.

Sofija Kaczan, who is originally from Poland, died on 6 June last year, more than a week after being attacked from behind in the Normanton area of Derby.

Artur Waszkiewicz, 40, of Wolfa Street in the city, denies manslaughter and robbery.

Derby Crown Court heard Ms Kaczan was attacked as she made her way to church.

Prosecutor Kate Brunner QC told the jury the attack happened near the victim's home in Empress Road, Normanton, on 28 May.

"Small, on her own, vulnerable, an easy target you might think for a man desperate for money," she said.

Ms Brunner said Mrs Kaczan told police she was attacked from behind by someone she did not see and hit on the back of the head or neck.

"She was knocked to the ground and her green handbag was taken from her arm," she added.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The stolen handbag was found a few hundred yards away from the attack

The court heard that two NHS workers found Mrs Kaczan steadying herself on a nearby car.

They walked her to the nearby St Maximilian Kolbe Polish Catholic Church from where she was taken to hospital.

There was CCTV of Mrs Kaczan walking along Empress Road towards the junction of St Chad's Road, but no footage of the attack, the court heard.

But a reflection of a shape was caught on CCTV in the window of a house which the prosecution argues was the reflection of Mr Waszkiewicz leaving and going back to his car after the robbery.

The court heard that the green handbag was later recovered in nearby Moore Street, with no cash, but with the defendant's fingerprint on a receipt.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.