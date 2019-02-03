Image copyright Paula Kniveton Image caption Mick Finnikin, who died suddenly, told friends of his wish to "go out with a bang" after health scares

The firework funeral of a man who wanted to "go out with a bang" by having his ashes shot into the sky will go ahead despite first being stopped.

Mick Finnikin, 68, of Ashbourne, who died of a heart attack last year, had told friends of his wishes.

The event, which had initially been planned for a playing field in the town, was blocked by Derbyshire Dales District Council after objections.

But it will now be held on private land on the original date of 6 February.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Organiser Carolyn Brown said Mick Finnikin wanted "loud bangs, bright colours and twinkling stars"

Small quantities of Mr Finnikin's ashes will be put into 30 rockets and launched in a short display.

Objections to the initial proposal - from some local residents and the town council - included fears some ashes could fall into gardens and public areas.

Carolyn Brown, Mr Finnikin's friend of 40 years, said: "It is really lovely that so many people offered to help.

"We were even offered the chance to send Mick into space but he loved Ashbourne, so I think he would have preferred to stick around.

"And he wanted to go out with loud bangs, bright colours and twinkling stars."

The ceremony will take place in private fields behind a house on the edge of town beside the A515.

Ms Brown said as Mr Finnikin "knew everyone in Ashbourne", the venue had been selected as there was parking at the nearby Waterside Retail Park.

