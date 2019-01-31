Image copyright PA Image caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn met residents and community leaders to speak about what he would do to improve bus services impacted by cuts

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was forced to take a car to a talk about bus service cuts after the bus he was waiting for failed to show up.

Mr Corbyn planned to use a service from Nottingham to Derbyshire that had suffered from a reduction in funding.

Despite saying he was "stoic" and would "see it through", he ended up accepting a lift to ensure he was not late.

Bus operator Trent Barton said the cold weather had been "causing mechanical issues across the fleet".

Mr Corbyn met residents and community leaders at Kirk Hallam Community Centre, in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, earlier to speak about what he would do to improve bus services impacted by cuts.

"We've been waiting 25 minutes for the bus... and it has even disappeared off the information board," he said while waiting for the bus in Nottingham.

"So I don't know what has happened to this bus but we're stoic, we'll wait, we'll see it through.

"But I think this kind of proves our point about private operators running buses and not doing it terribly well."

Image copyright PA Image caption Students in Nottingham posed for a picture with the Labour leader while he waited for his bus to Ilkeston

A Trent Barton spokesman said: "We've seen delays to services today due to freezing temperatures.

"We had issues this morning on the 21, due to frozen brake pads, that meant we didn't keep to our timetable.

"We're back to normal now."

