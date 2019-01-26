Image caption Officers were called St Peter's Street, in Derby, shortly before 5:30 GMT

Police are hunting for a man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Derby city centre.

Officers were called to St Peter's Street shortly before 5:30 GMT.

The man is described as black, 5ft 10in tall and slim. Police said he had a short afro-style haircut, was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit, and is aged about 25.

A cordon was put up outside Pure Gym and three other businesses but has since been removed.



Det Insp Graham Prince said police were appealing for information from anyone who was in the St Peter's Street area between 4:00 and 5:30.

He said: "We would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw a man fitting the above description.

"We understand from initial inquiries that a man of this description was seen with a woman near to the entrance of Pure Gym during this time."

