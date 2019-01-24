Image copyright Getty Images

A two-year-old had to be cut free from a toddler toilet seat after getting it stuck on her head in a supermarket.

The girl was with a parent in Tesco in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on Wednesday evening when she was given the seat to hold.

While the parent was looking elsewhere, she pulled the seat over her head and it got stuck, the fire service said.

Cutters were used to "gently nibble" through the plastic and the child was freed uninjured after 30 minutes.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Both the child and the parent were very calm and under no distress.

"Words of advice were given to not allow the child to carry items which could pose a risk, but no further action was required."

A Tesco spokesperson said: "Store colleagues were quickly on hand to help the little girl and her mum.

"We're grateful to the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service who came and helped get the child out of this predicament. We hope that she's ok and avoids any similar accidents in the future."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.