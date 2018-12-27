Car thieves caught short by loo stop on M1
Two men who stole a car during a test drive were arrested when they stopped at a motorway service area for the toilet.
The men drove off in the BMW X5 after meeting someone who was selling it in Derby.
Police later spotted the car on the M1 and followed the men when they pulled in at Leicester Forest East services.
The men, aged 19 and 36, were arrested on Wednesday evening. The car was taken in Normanton, at about 13:00 GMT.
