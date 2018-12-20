Image copyright Tom Maddick/Royal Mail Image caption Paul Higginbottom, who is Buxton born and bred, has been a postman for more than 30 years

A postman whose round is the highest in England says he has faced blizzards and impassable roads to deliver the mail.

Paul Higginbottom works between Buxton in Derbyshire and Flash in Staffordshire which is 1,518 ft (463m) above sea level.

The 45 minute route takes in villages and farms across some of the most isolated countryside in England.

"It's glorious in summer, sitting out with your sandwiches, but the winter really puts some challenges your way."

Image copyright Tom Maddick/Royal Mail Image caption He has to take equipment to deal with various extreme weather situations

Mr Higginbottom, who is Buxton born and bred, has been a postman since 1986.

"I've done lots of rounds and this is definitely one of the remote ones.

"We go out prepared, especially at this time of year. I have wet weather gear, a snow shovel, gritting salt and spikes for my boots.

"But sometimes I've got halfway out and it has been too much, I've had to turn round, go back to base and tell everyone we'll try again tomorrow."

"The great thing is people are very understanding," he said.

Image copyright Royal Mail Image caption Mr Higginbottom says the people he serves make him feel part of their community

Certainly the householders and farmers seem to be one of the main perks of the job.

Mr Higginbottom said: "People want to have a chat, they know your name, they make you feel part of the community.

"Lots of these farms have long, muddy roads up to them.

"One wet day I had delivered the mail then the van got completely stuck trying to get back to the road.

"I had to run back to the farm and he got the tractor out, pulled me clear and off I went."

Image copyright Tom Maddick/Royal Mail Image caption Traditional Christmas cards are still popular, despite digital competition, he says

Despite the growth of email, phone messaging and internet, traditional Christmas cards still make up a big part of his work at this time of year.

"Some places struggle to get internet and mobile phone signals.

"But a lot of it is that people really value getting the card through the post, it really connects them with friends and family."

Working in one of the most beautiful parts of the country makes up for the challenges though he said.

"You don't always see the views, you are too busy doing the job.

"But every now and then you can have a moment to look around and feel very lucky indeed."

The last posting date before Christmas for 1st Class stamps is 20 December.

