A video circulating on social media showing a vulnerable Derby County fan being verbally abused is being treated as a hate crime by police.

The footage starts with an unknown cameraman telling the boy he should not be wearing the team's shirt in rival city Nottingham.

He is then made to repeat an offensive nickname used by opposing fans.

Nottingham Forest said it was "sickened" by the video and "condemns this conduct in absolute terms".

The footage appears to have been shot as the boy left a shop in Nottingham city centre.

Nottinghamshire Police said it was working with Nottingham Forest to investigate the footage.

'Disciplinary steps'

"We are treating the incident as a hate crime. We're appealing for anyone who knows who made the video to get in contact with us.

"We'd also like to appeal directly to the person responsible for making the video to get in touch with us so they can explain their actions," a police spokesperson said.

Derby County host rivals Forest at Pride Park in the Championship later.

Nottingham Forest said it had contacted the Rams "to ensure that the young victim in the footage is identified" and arrangements will be made for him to attend the return fixture at the City Ground in February as "a guest of both clubs".

Forest said "disciplinary steps will be taken against" those responsibly for the video, which was shared widely on Facebook.

