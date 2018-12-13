Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Judge Shaun Smith QC said Samuel Dodsworth had ruined his victim's life

A man who snatched a woman off the street and then raped her five times has been jailed for 24 years.

Samuel Dodsworth's victim was on the way to work when he threatened her with a sharp can opener and forced her back to his flat.

Dodsworth, 36, of Grange Street, Derby, previously admitted kidnap, false imprisonment and five counts of rape.

Sentencing him at the city's crown court, Judge Shaun Smith QC called it "the most appalling case".

He said: "You have ruined her life. It is impossible for anyone in this court to begin to imagine how she must feel."

David Lee, prosecuting, said Dodsworth had threatened his victim, aged 52, with the can opener at a park at about 7:45 BST on 3 September.

He then took her to his flat and "forced her upstairs" while holding the sharp instrument to her neck, Mr Lee said.

Dodsworth raped her five times, before falling asleep, which allowed his victim to escape.

Image caption Derby Crown Court heard Dodsworth's victim "thought she was going to die"

She ran to a friend's house at about 10:40 and police were called. Officers found Dodsworth asleep at home, where he was arrested, the court heard.

Mr Lee said: "When he was later interviewed he said he had been drinking heavily and had no knowledge of [the victim]."

In a statement read to the court, the victim said: "I thought I was going to die in there.

"I can't get the thought out of my head of him. I can still see and smell him.

"Since the attack I feel shaky and a nervous wreck. I constantly scrub myself. I also wash my clothes every day."

She added: "I have thought about jumping off a bridge to end this nightmare."

Dawn Pritchard, defending, said Dodsworth had substance misuse problems, an extensive psychiatric history and was "repulsed" by his actions.

