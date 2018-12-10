Image copyright Hansons Image caption James Brereton said his paintings were "rubbish" as he recovered from illness

An artist renowned for his paintings of ships and seascapes is to hold his first exhibition following a stroke and double knee operation.

Art by James Brereton, 64, from Derby, sells for thousands, but he had to stop painting due to ill health in 2015.

Mr Brereton said he had a "rough time" after suffering a stroke under anaesthetic during his operation and later dislocating his arm in a fall.

However, he was determined to paint again and has since created new works.

Image copyright Hansons Image caption Dead Calm is set to be included in the exhibition

"I couldn't paint for a while but did start again as soon as I could," he said.

"My paintings were rubbish at first but gradually they improved and are back to my usual standard.

"I'm not out of the woods yet; I still have trouble with my arm but I won't stop painting."

Image copyright Hansons Image caption Surging Forward is a new work by James Brereton

Mr Brereton, who studied at the Joseph Wright School of Art, said he has sold about 500 maritime paintings since 1982 and six years ago one fetched £7,000 at Sotheby's.

"Art was the only thing I was good at, I hated maths and English," he said.

"When I left school, my parents wanted me to get a trade. I took an apprenticeship at the Gas Board but hated it."

His new paintings will be exhibited at Hansons Auctioneers, Etwall, on Monday and Tuesday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.