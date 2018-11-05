Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Police want to trace a cyclist linked to two sexual assaults on Sunday

Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify following a number of sexual assaults in Derby.

There were two reports of a man, aged between 30 and 35, cycling past teenage girls and grabbing them in the city centre on Sunday.

The first attack was on Bridge Street at 12:40 GMT and the second on Green Lane at about 13:20.

Derbyshire Police are linking the two assaults to 13 previous attacks reported to the force since October.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.