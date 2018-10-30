Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Riley's family said he had been born with a serious heart condition and dealt with multiple illnesses

A six-year-old boy who died after a house fire has been described by his family as "a superhero".

Riley Jake Jackson died after being pulled from the fire in Shaw Street West in Ilkeston, Derbyshire at about 22:40 BST on Friday night.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was "not being treated as deliberate or malicious".

Riley's family said he had been born with a heart condition and asked people to donate to charity in his memory.

Image caption The fire service said the blaze at the house was 'not deliberate'

In a statement released by Derbyshire Police they said "Despite being born with a serious heart condition and needing surgery just after his first birthday at Glenfield Hospital, as well as dealing with multiple health conditions, he took it in his stride like the brave warrior that he is.

"Riley loved life and lived every day to the full, never letting any barriers hold him back.

"He is a superhero, and his light will always shine as brightly as his smile."

They added he "touched the lives of everyone who met him" and asked anyone who would like to pay tribute to Riley to donate to three charities:

Heart Link Children's Charity, based at Glenfield Hospital

Keeping The Beat, children's heart surgery charity

Patches Heart Group

Police said the family had asked for privacy.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.