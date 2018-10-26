Image copyright PA Image caption Dion Dublin finished the tweet by using the hashtag #RACIST

Footballer turned TV presenter Dion Dublin has spoken of his shock after being racially abused.

Dublin said he was in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, when a woman directed a racial slur at him.

The former Coventry and Aston Villa striker said it was the first time it had happened to him in about 15 years.

Fellow pundits and fans have expressed support, while Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins called the incident "appalling" and a disgrace to the town.

Dublin, 49, from Leicester, is a BBC Sport pundit and presents property programme Homes Under the Hammer.

He said the abuse he received "isn't acceptable in 2018".

He tweeted: "I honestly thought we were getting somewhere but obviously not, there's still that minority that have a lack of EDUCATION & RESPECT!"

He said the abuse came from a woman in her late 20s or early 30s.

Skip Twitter post by @DionDublinsDube For the first time in about 15 years-ish i got RACIALLY ABUSED today in Chesterfield. I honestly thought we were getting somewhere but obviously not, there’s still that minority that have a lack of EDUCATION & RESPECT!

Calling someone a “BB” isn’t acceptable in 2018!! #RACIST! — Dion Dublin (@DionDublinsDube) October 25, 2018 Report

Dublin has previously spoken about racism in football after the PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) announced plans to tackle the issue, and more recently in January following the death of Cyrille Regis.

Following the tweet, thousands of people have come forward to show their support, including Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves, who replied: "Mate I am staggered. Horrible. Do not for one second think that person is anything than a complete and utter pleb."

BT Sport presenter Jules Breach also tweeted: "That's awful Dion. That sort of behaviour disgusts me. I hope you're ok mate xx"

Mr Perkins, Chesterfield's Labour MP, urged anyone who saw what happened to contact police and added: "Huge apologies to Mr Dublin on behalf of us all for the cretin that gives our town a bad name."

Other replies came from fans.

Skip Twitter post by @Gavin_Morris101 From someone who lives in Derbyshire and have supported you and #avfc for over 20 years I'm gutted this happened. Hope you are ok big man. — Gavin Morris (@Gavin_Morris101) October 26, 2018 Report

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dublin played for several clubs during his career including Coventry City, Aston Villa, Cambridge United and Norwich City

