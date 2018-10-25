Image copyright Police Image caption Christopher Twigg was speeding on an unlit stretch of road when the crash happened

A "cowardly" driver who had taken drugs when he hit and killed a teenager and then drove off has been jailed.

Christopher Twigg, hit Connor Revill, 14, on Fordbridge Lane, South Normanton, Derbyshire, on the evening of 19 February 2017.

Derby Crown Court heard Twigg, 28, was speeding on an unlit stretch of road.

He was found guilty of causing death by careless driving when over the prescribed limit and jailed for five years.

Twigg, of Primrose Hill, Blackwell, Alfreton, was also disqualified from driving for six and a half years.

The court heard Connor was on his scooter and was in the road near the kerb but was wearing dark clothing.

Image copyright Google Image caption Twigg left the scene of the crash and drove home

The jury heard Twigg was travelling well above the speed limit - somewhere between 50 and 60mph in a 40mph zone - and fled the scene immediately afterwards.

On arrest he tested positive for cannabis.

Judge Nirmal Shant said: "The pain and loss of a 14-year-old son must be utterly devastating to a family.

"I conclude that you knew that you had hit a person rather than a thing. You chose to drive away leaving Connor in the road.

"You went home and alerted your mother and stepfather - I note your call was to them rather than the emergency services."

"Allowing for your distress...it was a cowardly thing to do."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.