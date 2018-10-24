Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA inspector said the raccoon was hard to catch because he was in such a tight space

An elderly couple were "fur-prised" when they found a pesky raccoon stuck between their shed and greenhouse.

Joan Skelton, from Derbyshire, was quite taken by "Rooney" the raccoon and tried to keep him calm before an RSPCA inspector arrived on Monday.

The charity said raccoons are very rare here and it had only picked up about half a dozen in the last five years.

The inspector believed he may have been someone's pet, but warned they should not be kept as domestic animals.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA told Mr and Mrs Skelton to keep an eye on the raccoon from a safe distance until an inspector arrived

Mrs Skelton's husband Gordon said: "I have only ever seen them on television or in books and it's certainly not something I would expect to come across in Derbyshire.

"He was a lovely creature and seemed happy enough."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The raccoon was named after footballer Wayne Rooney, who currently plays for DC United

Mr Skelton, 78, of Alfreton, added: "My wife named him 'Rooney' after the footballer, as she spoke through the fence to him to try stop him from getting frightened. She was quite taken with him.

"I was amazed how strong he was especially when the inspector tried to capture him."

Inspector Helen Mead said she caught him safely with a grasping pole and he was taken to a wildlife centre in Cheshire.

She said: "He clearly didn't want to be caught but I don't think he was wild. I believe he may have been someone's pet so am keen to find out who he belongs to."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Raccoons are on the European Union's list of invasive alien species, as they pose a risk to native wildlife

There are strict restrictions on keeping raccoons and the RSPCA is concerned they continue to be kept as pets in England and Wales, but anyone who already owned a raccoon before regulations were introduced in August 2016 can keep them.

They are nocturnal mammals native to southern Canada, most of the United States, Central America and northern South America.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.