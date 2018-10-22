Image caption The empty cash machine can be seen among debris outside the Post Office

Raiders have blasted open the front of a Post Office in a bid to steal a cash machine.

Debris was strewn outside the Post Office in Chapel Street, Spondon, Derby, after the explosion at about 04:45 BST.

Residents were woken by a "terrifying", "loud, subsonic bang". Nobody was thought to have been injured.

Police said residents in a flat above had been evacuated. Officers were unsure what explosive had been used.

Image caption Resident Kev Woolley said the blast knocked over cabinets and units in his flat

Kev Woolley lives above the Post Office and said he was woken by a "subsonic bang"...."like the loudest bang on firework night times 100".

He said the blast knocked over cabinets and units in his flat and he was waiting to find out when the building will be safe enough for him to return.

Rosie Flower wrote on Facebook: "It was terrifying to hear."

Tracy Yeomans said: "Me and my husband heard a huge bang just after 4:30 am thought it was a big firework."

A police cordon remains in place.

Image caption Police said inquiries were in the early stages

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.