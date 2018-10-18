Image caption Aspire Achieve Advance (3aaa) wished employers, apprentices and staff "all the best" when it ceased trading

A former apprentice says someone "has got to be held accountable" over the collapse of a training firm which has put 500 jobs at risk.

Aspire Achieve Advance (3aaa) ceased trading when the Department for Education (DfE) axed its contract following an investigation.

The Derby firm was referred to police by the DfE which passed on its findings through Action Fraud.

3aaa trainee Kyle Cutts is worried it has "put people off apprenticeships".

It is the second time the DfE decided to investigate 3aaa. In 2016, the government's Skills Funding Agency (SFA) commissioned an investigation into whistleblowing claims.

One allegation was that incorrect start dates were being used when there was no evidence of formal learning until many weeks into the programme, which would impact on funding.

It also looked into the incorrect use of "break in learning" status, which would inflate success rates.

However, investigators said in the report: "We have not identified any evidence of deliberate circumvention of funding rules by the provider."

A petition to wind up 3aaa will be heard in the High Court next Wednesday, a notice in The Gazette has confirmed.

Image caption Former 3aaa apprentice Kyle Cutts said he feels "let down by the owners"

Mr Cutts, 19, said: "Whoever is responsible, someone has got to be held accountable for it because they have put 4,500 apprenticeships at risk and have got 500 people out of a job, just like that."

The apprentice accountant said he found out through a text from a friend that 3aaa had gone into administration.

He added: "Really, what it has done is put people off apprenticeships. If young people see apprenticeships can't hold up, they might go to university when really apprenticeships could benefit them the most."

Peter Marples, one of the founders of the firm stood aside from 3aaa last month, saying he wanted to concentrate on his health and his family.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Founder Peter Marples presented England cricketer Natalie Sciver with an award at the 3aaa County Ground

A former manager, who did not want to be named, said: "Make no mistake that many staff knew [what] was happening, then became angry when they get closed down as all funding was pulled."

A former employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said she feels abandoned after staff were told of the job losses by e-mail.

The firm switched off access to their computers and employees could not access personal documents like payslips which left her "trying to hack into own computer".

She said: "It's a complete mess. They marketed themselves into oblivion."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Derbyshire County Cricket Club is sponsored by 3aaa

Derbyshire County Cricket Club, which is sponsored by 3aaa, said it will monitor the situation, while Derbyshire Police said "inquiries were ongoing".

The BBC has made repeated attempts to contact 3aaa but has had no response.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.