Image caption While the adjoining house suffered greater damage, the Bartons' home was smoke and waterlogged

A house fire has destroyed all the possessions of newly married couple, including the wedding dress, they say.

Lindsey and Darren Barton and their four children had to escape after the blaze broke out in a neighbouring property early on Sunday.

It happened hours after they hosted a wedding party at the rented terraced house in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.

Friends have rallied round but Mrs Barton said the experience has been "overwheming".

They have been told it's likely to be at least nine months before the building is habitable.

Image caption Lindsey Barton said she had to borrow clothes after fleeing in her underwear

The couple, who did not have any contents insurance, got married in Greece last week.

They went to bed at the house in Mitchell Terrace at about 01:00 BST on Sunday but were woken up by a smoke alarm at 06:00.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and one man is reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Mrs Barton said the family was forced to flee in just what they were wearing, after smoke began pouring into the house.

"We have got nothing except a phone, keys and some wedding cards which were in the kitchen," she said.

"I'm wearing my friends' clothes at the minute and [Darren] is wearing stuff from the Red Cross.

"I was wearing my full wedding dress at the party and I left it across the settee. It's gone."

Image caption The family said almost nothing can be salvaged from the house

Family members are now staying with relatives and neighbours have been helping them with donated items.

Mrs Barton said: "People have been amazing - not just family and friends but people we don't know.

"They have been turning up with bags of stuff, it's overwhelming.

"The problem is we have nowhere to put it.

"I don't even know where to tell them to post the wedding certificate."

