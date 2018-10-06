Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The bridge on Alfreton Road was damaged by "an enormous flow" of water

A road bridge damaged by a burst water main in Derby could remain closed until the end of November.

Alfreton Road became flooded when the pipe cracked, on 9 August, and water "lifted" the bridge by about 1.5 ft (0.5m), according to one eyewitness.

Derby City Council said it caused "major damage" to the road surface.

Councillor Matthew Holmes said while the closure was "frustrating" it was needed to prevent a "potential catastrophe".

Image copyright Derby City Council Image caption The city council said work was needed to make the bridge safe

The authority said the damage to the bridge over a rail line had "proved to be an enormously complex situation".

It said the flood caused major damage to the road surface, with water also running through the structure of the Grade II listed bridge and creating holes in the brickwork.

Conservation officers are being consulted to ensure the bridge is properly restored.

Mr Holmes said: "We appreciate that this situation has been incredibly frustrating for residents and businesses in the area but our priority has to be to ensure the bridge is repaired safely for the long term good of the city's infrastructure, and to prevent a potential catastrophe.

At the time of the flooding, Paul Burge, who was driving along the bridge, described the road's surface being "lifted" about 1.5 ft (0.5m) by the water pressure.

Image copyright Nikki Bednall Image caption The road was submerged in water when the pipe burst shortly before the morning rush hour

