Image caption Much of the building had rotted so was reinforced with steel and new timbers

An £11m council loan has been agreed for a project to restore an 18th Century spa complex which is 12 years behind schedule.

Work was supposed to start on Buxton Crescent in 2003, with an initial completion date of 2007, but it is now due to be finished next year.

The council expects the total project costs to reach £68.4m, of which it is already responsible for £33.5m.

It said "unforeseen" conservation and restoration costs had led to the loan.

The £11.39m loan was revealed in a report ahead of a Derbyshire County Council cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The county council took over half the building in the 1970s and used it as offices and a library

The report stated: "During the progression of these works, additional, unforeseen issues with the building have been uncovered which require additional specialist attention in order for the project to be completed."

The Crescent was built in the 1780s by the fifth Duke of Devonshire, but it has been vacant since 1992.

The authority said the upgraded facility could boost the local economy by about £4.5m a year.

Council leader Barry Lewis said the "fabulous Georgian gem" had a key role to play with increasing tourism in Derbyshire.

A spokesman for developers The Trevor Osborne Property Group declined to comment when approached by the BBC.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Crescent was built in the 1780s by the fifth Duke of Devonshire as the centrepiece of his Georgian spa development

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.