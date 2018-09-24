Image caption Anthony Dealey has been convicted of rape, attempted murder, sexual assault and robbery

A man has been found guilty of raping and attempting to murder a woman after she got off a night bus in Derbyshire.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was attacked in Ilkeston after getting off the bus at about 04:00 GMT on 26 November 2017.

At Derby Crown Court earlier, Anthony Dealey, 43, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston, was also convicted of sexual assault and robbery.

Dealey, who had denied all charges, will be sentenced on 5 November.

The woman was returning from a birthday party when she heard footsteps and heavy breathing behind her shortly before she was attacked on Queens Avenue, the trial heard.

She was throttled and said she "thought I was dying" but regained consciousness and called for help.

The jury was told Dealey had targeted the victim after "stalking the streets" and left her "for dead", showing "no mercy".

During the trial, his defence barrister admitted the evidence against Dealey was "overwhelming", but said he did not intend to kill.

Rebecca Edwards, from the East Midlands Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said after the guilty verdicts: "Anthony Dealey subjected his victim to a terrifying and violent ordeal.

"Despite the nature of the attack, she survived and has shown great courage and determination to help the police piece together what happened.

"The evidence against Dealey was compelling. DNA and fingerprint evidence clearly identified him as the rapist and the victim's account of the attack showed that this was a deliberate and pre-meditated attack."

Det Ch Insp Gareth Meadows, of Derbyshire Police, added: "I would personally like to recognise the bravery of the victim.

"I hope the victim can now start to rebuild her life after the terrible ordeal she has suffered."

