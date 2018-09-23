Officer injured in Derby police chase
A man has been arrested after an officer was injured during a 10-minute police chase.
Officers began to pursue a speeding BMW which failed to stop in Allestree, Derby, at 01:00 BST.
Derbyshire Police said there was a crash between the car and a patrol vehicle. An officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
The force's road policing unit tweeted the driver's actions were "selfish, reckless and dangerous".
A police spokesman said: "The BMW was stopped at Finsbury Avenue, in Mackworth. The driver was taken to hospital for a check-up but was discharged and taken into custody.
"The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police."