A man has been arrested after an officer was injured during a 10-minute police chase.

Officers began to pursue a speeding BMW which failed to stop in Allestree, Derby, at 01:00 BST.

Derbyshire Police said there was a crash between the car and a patrol vehicle. An officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The force's road policing unit tweeted the driver's actions were "selfish, reckless and dangerous".

A police spokesman said: "The BMW was stopped at Finsbury Avenue, in Mackworth. The driver was taken to hospital for a check-up but was discharged and taken into custody.

"The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police."