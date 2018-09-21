Image caption Anthony Dealey is accused of "stalking the streets" before attacking his victim

A man accused of raping and attempting to murder a woman did not intend to kill, his defence has said.

The victim was attacked in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, after getting off a bus about 04:00 BST on 26 November.

At Derby Crown Court Anthony Dealey, 43, did not take the stand but his barrister said while he "created the risk of death, he did not realise it".

Martin Elwick added that no weapon had been used and no medical intervention was needed to bring the woman round.

The defence barrister had begun his short concluding statement to the jury by saying: "I'm not going to insult your intelligence, the evidence against Mr Dealey is overwhelming."

Image caption The attack resulted in a large appeal for information

The woman, aged in her 30s, was returning from a birthday party when she heard footsteps and heavy breathing behind her shortly before she was attacked.

As she was throttled she "thought I was dying" but she regained consciousness and called for help.

Earlier the prosecution claimed Mr Dealey was "stalking the streets" and had targeted the victim.

CCTV images of him in the area, along with DNA and fingerprint evidence, linked him to the crime, the prosecution said.

Mr Dealey, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston, denies attempted murder, rape, sexual assault and robbery.

The trial continues.