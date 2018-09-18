Image copyright Derbyshire Road Policing Image caption Officers from two forces and armed units were involved in the pursuit and arrest

A "drugged up" driver who reached speeds of 130mph trying to outrun police was finally caught - when he ran out of fuel.

The black saloon was seen travelling at 90mph through Littleover, Derbyshire, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It was then driven even faster on the A38, before rolling to a stop on Derby Road in Burton, Staffordshire.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted the driver was "drugged up, no licence, no insurance".

The tweet added: "Derby to Burton....Utterly useless driver as his heavy right foot means he runs out of fuel and rolls to a stop".

In response @Andy03741 tweeted: "Should have got to his window and said.. 'Wow I can't believe that new tech that turns off fleeing cars worked!'."

A 33-year-old man was arrested, with help from armed police and Staffordshire police, on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving under the influence.

