A man has admitted stabbing a police dog and threatening to kill three people.

German shepherd Axle was injured while assisting police in High Street, Riddings, Derbyshire, on 4 July.

The dog was treated at a vets in Derby after the attack and has since returned to duty.

Matthew Stretch, 28, of Plantation Road, Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, also pleaded guilty to four other charges at Derby Crown Court.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 4 October.

Recorder Adrian Reynolds told the court he had read Stretch's psychiatric report and said it seems "clear that he's dangerous".

Stretch pleaded guilty to three counts of making threats to kill, two counts of damaging property - police dog Axle and a police car - common assault, having an offensive weapon, namely a knife, and breaching a restraining order.

Injuries to police dogs are currently treated as criminal damage.

A proposal for a new law to give greater protection to police animals was blocked earlier this year after an objection by Conservative MP Christopher Chope.

