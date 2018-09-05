Image copyright Google Image caption Samuel Dodsworth appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court earlier

A man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman has appeared in court.

Samuel Dodsworth was charged with four counts of rape, one count of kidnap and one count of assault with intent to commit robbery.

The 36-year-old is alleged to have committed the offences against a woman in her 50s earlier this week.

Mr Dodsworth, of Grange Street in Derby, was remanded by Southern Derbyshire magistrates for a hearing at Derby Crown Court on 3 October.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.