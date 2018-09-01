Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mary Berry is licked by Henry, the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire's dog, during the Chatsworth House Country Fair

Dancing diggers and an appearance from TV royalty greeted guests as Chatsworth House opened its first annual country fair since its £32m restoration.

A 10-year refurbishment project that saw brickwork cleaned, turrets rebuilt and priceless paintings restored was completed earlier this year.

Mary Berry, president of the country fair, was met by JCB's 10-tonne Dancing Diggers on Friday.

She said she would be making a "celebration meringue" for visitors.

Image caption The Dancing Diggers performed for the crowds on opening day

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Chatsworth building was cleaned during the restoration

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Household Cavalry were also on duty during the opening of the fair

Image caption Mary Berry also got the chance to get behind the wheel of one of the diggers

Berry was due to host cookery demonstrations on Saturday, while Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain was on baking duty during the opening day.

"This is an atmosphere where everyone loves food, and it's a day out - everyone's really excited," she said.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual event until Sunday, when the fair ends.

Image caption Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain also attended the opening day

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A range of hot air balloons took off from the estate

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The country fair opened on Friday and runs until Sunday

