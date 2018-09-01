Dancing diggers greet Mary Berry at Chatsworth House
Dancing diggers and an appearance from TV royalty greeted guests as Chatsworth House opened its first annual country fair since its £32m restoration.
A 10-year refurbishment project that saw brickwork cleaned, turrets rebuilt and priceless paintings restored was completed earlier this year.
Mary Berry, president of the country fair, was met by JCB's 10-tonne Dancing Diggers on Friday.
She said she would be making a "celebration meringue" for visitors.
Berry was due to host cookery demonstrations on Saturday, while Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain was on baking duty during the opening day.
"This is an atmosphere where everyone loves food, and it's a day out - everyone's really excited," she said.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual event until Sunday, when the fair ends.
