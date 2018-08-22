Derby

Chellaston crash: Driver charged over passenger death

  • 22 August 2018
Lizzy Keenan Chellaston crash Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Police said Lizzy Keenan died when the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died in a crash in Derbyshire.

Lizzy Keenan, 30, was a passenger in a car involved in a crash in Derby Road, Chellaston, at 03:10 BST on Monday.

Derbyshire Police said it was still investigating what caused the crash.

Richard Keenan was also charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving while under the influence of alcohol and criminal damage.

The 23-year-old, of Hartshill Road in Swadlincote, is set to appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Image caption A police cordon is still in place in Derby Road, which remains shut after the incident

