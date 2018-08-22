Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police said Lizzy Keenan died when the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died in a crash in Derbyshire.

Lizzy Keenan, 30, was a passenger in a car involved in a crash in Derby Road, Chellaston, at 03:10 BST on Monday.

Derbyshire Police said it was still investigating what caused the crash.

Richard Keenan was also charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving while under the influence of alcohol and criminal damage.

The 23-year-old, of Hartshill Road in Swadlincote, is set to appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.