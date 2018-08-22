Image copyright david naylor Image caption The juvenile red kite can be seen in the grounds of Kedleston Hall

A pair of Red Kites have raised a juvenile bird at a site in Derbyshire, the first in the county since 1863.

The bird of prey, which fledged in the grounds of Kedleston Hall, Derbyshire, was secretly monitored to avoid possible disturbance.

Red Kites were once common across the UK before persecution left them facing extinction, but numbers are increasing.

Carl Hawke, from the National Trust, hoped the "cracking bird" will stay with its parents for a while longer.

Image copyright David Naylor Image caption The nest was kept secret by the National Trust and Derbyshire Ornithological Society

In Derbyshire, single red kites have been reported every year since reintroduction schemes began in 1989, across the UK, and have "slowly increased" since.

The kites are likely to stay within the vicinity of Kedleston but may leave the park as autumn approaches, the National Trust said.

Mr Hawke, the Trust's wildlife and countryside consultant, said: "The juvenile is a cracking bird, I am hoping it will stay for a while along with its parents for us all to enjoy for a little longer.

"I think the fact that these birds have adopted Kedleston as a home is testament to how well the Trust has been managing the wood pasture parkland habitat for the past 25 years, providing them with food and a safe place to rear young."

The RSPB said the birds suffered from "intensive human persecution" down through the centuries and became extinct in England in 1871 and in Scotland eight years later.

By 1903 only a handful were left in parts of Wales.

However, thanks to the work of conservationists and government protection, there are now 1,600 pairs across the UK.

