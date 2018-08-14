Image copyright Rolls_Royce Image caption Ernest Hives was a fierce taskmaster whose motto was 'Work til it hurts'

One of the unsung heroes of World War Two's battle for air supremacy is being remembered, 80 years after the Spitfire entered service.

Alongside the sleek design, the throaty roar of its Merlin engine is part of the Spitfire's appeal.

The development and production of the Merlin was in large part down to Rolls-Royce chairman Ernest Hives.

Now Derby historians have come together to highlight his contribution to winning the war.

Image copyright PA Image caption While used in various ways, the Merlin is mostly associated with the Spitfire

Hives started as a garage mechanic but came to to work for Charles Rolls in 1903 after he fixed his car.

Ambition and ability saw him rise through the ranks as the company expanded, supplying engines for World War One.

In 1936, with another war looming, Hives became general manager of the Nightingale Road Factory, where the Merlin was designed.

Derby historian Mick Whitehead said Hives deserved much of the credit for the engine.

"It wasn't his sole responsibility, there were others in the team but he was definitely the driving force.

"He had the perception and he had the ability to motivate - his motto was 'Work til it hurts'."

Image caption Ernest Hives secured Rolls-Royce's future by seeing the potential of the jet engine

Peter Collins, head of corporate heritage at Rolls-Royce, said: "The Merlin was an amazing engine. It could be developed and adapted and when aircraft needed to go higher and faster, it could go higher and faster.

"It could be used in different ways and while it's most famous for aircraft like the Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster, it was used on both land in tanks and sea for fast patrol boats."

By end of war in 1945 the Merlin was produced by 50,000 people at factories in Crewe, Glasgow and Manchester - and even the US.

A total of 168,000 were made.

Mr Whitehead said: "Hives was instrumental in making this a global company - he saw the potential of the jet engine.

"But people have short memories and most won't know of Hives and the importance of Rolls-Royce and Derby in the outcome of the First and Second World Wars."

