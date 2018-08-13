Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Leon Pirdue, 32, was found dead in the early hours of 17 September

A woman has been cleared of murdering a man whose body was found at a house in Derbyshire.

Paramedics discovered the body of Leon Pirdue, 32, inside the home in Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, on 17 September.

Jade Grant, 26, of Chiltern Close, was charged last year and had been on trial at Derby Crown Court.

The court heard Mr Pirdue had died of stab injuries caused by a knife after a row at the house.

A 32-year-old man arrested at the time was released without charge.

