Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Ruby and James Watson were killed in the crash in Derbyshire

A mother who killed her fiancé and six-year-old daughter in a drink-driving crash has been jailed.

Passengers Ruby and James Watson, 28, died when their car crashed into railings and a wall on Kilbourne Road, Belper, Derbyshire, last April.

Carly Tomlinson, 24, of Nottingham Road, Belper, previously admitted two counts of causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink.

At Nottingham Crown Court earlier, she was jailed for two years.

Image caption The crash happened on Kilbourne Road, leading into Belper, Derbyshire

The court heard Tomlinson was almost double the drink-driving limit when she smashed her car into a stone wall in the early hours of 30 April 2017.

The mother-of-two had been travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone.

Ruby was "not properly secured" in her booster seat and Mr Watson was not wearing a seat belt, the court was told. Both died at the scene.

Tomlinson suffered a broken back, pelvis and ribs in the fatal crash and was left in a critical condition in hospital.

Haunted for life

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC told her: "I suspect the physical injury is nothing compared to the emotional damage you have done to yourself.

"You killed your own child and your fiancé - people that you loved and people that loved you.

"You will be haunted by this for the rest of your life."

Defending Tomlinson, Raglan Ashton said: "She says 'I will never forgive myself and not a day goes by when I don't think of James and Ruby' and, given the chance, she would put herself in their place."

Completely torn apart

Mr Watson's mother Janine Hitchcock said she could not attend court because she was "so angry" with "what she has done to my family".

Janine Hitchcock, 51, said: "[Tomlinson] needs to pay for all the heartbreak she has done.

"My family has been completely torn apart and I feel awful like I can't breathe."

Ruby was described as a "thoughtful friend" with a "smile for everyone" by her school.

Tomlinson was also disqualified from driving for four years.

