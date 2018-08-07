Smoke from Swadlincote plastic pallets fire fills sky
Thick black smoke from thousands of plastic pallets on fire can be seen across the East Midlands.
Firefighters have been tackling the blaze since about 01:20 BST at Ravensbourn Plastics Ltd on Occupation Lane, in Albert Village, Swadlincote.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had spread to a building and forklift trucks on the site.
People have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed until the smoke has subsided.
The fire involves approximately 10,000 sq metres of stacked plastic pallets at the factory, which makes plastic crates for supermarkets.
Police have closed the road. No-one has been hurt.
The black smoke can be seen in Shepshed in Leicestershire and Nottingham city centre.
Group manager for the fire service, Steve Wells, said: "We've received lots of calls this morning as people in the Swadlincote area have woken to the sight of a large black smoke plume."
He said 10 crews had brought the fire under control, but it could take the rest of the day to extinguish completely.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known.
The company said the fire was in an outside area which had been "completely gutted".
"The main thing is that nobody was injured. Stock can be replaced whereas people can't," a spokesperson said.
