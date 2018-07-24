Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at the scene, at a house in Leveret Close, Chellaston, Derby

A man has been charged with murder after a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death in Derby.

Marcin Woznicki, of St Clare's Close, Derby, has also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Officers and paramedics were called to a house in Leveret Close, Chellaston, at about 23:20 BST on Saturday, where the victim was pronounced dead.

Mr Woznicki, 22, was arrested at the house. He is now due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

